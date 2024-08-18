Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 17.6%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 738,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kaixin Price Performance
Kaixin stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Kaixin has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.
About Kaixin
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kaixin
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.