Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 17.6%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 738,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kaixin stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Kaixin has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

