Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Grows By 16.5%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
