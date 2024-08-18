Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rises By 6.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.9 %

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. 828,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,320. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

