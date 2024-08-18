Short Interest in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expands By 12.2%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 388,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.21. 53,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

