Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Rises By 19.4%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Raytech Price Performance
RAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 276,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. Raytech has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
Raytech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Raytech
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.