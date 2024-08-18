Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Rises By 19.4%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Raytech Price Performance

RAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 276,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. Raytech has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

