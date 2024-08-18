Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Drops By 22.1%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 664,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RPM International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,181. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at RPM International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

