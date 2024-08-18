Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 5,685 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,582,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.