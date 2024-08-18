Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.13. 912,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

