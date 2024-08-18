Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $378.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

