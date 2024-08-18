Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 677,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.