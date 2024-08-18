Sinecera Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

FENY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 339,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,928. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.