Sinecera Capital LLC Buys 727 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Sinecera Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

MXI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

