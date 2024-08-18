Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.97 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Shares of PG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

