Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $646,368,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average is $152.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

