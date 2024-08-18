Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,107 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned 0.34% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $252.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

