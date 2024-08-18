Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 6,094 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. 1,693,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,220. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.