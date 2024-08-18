Solitude Financial Services Has $808,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Solitude Financial Services cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 328,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 323,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,547. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

