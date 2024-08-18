Solitude Financial Services Sells 1,375 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,164. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

