Sovryn Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Sovryn has a market cap of $8.43 million and $13,354.99 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sovryn has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,199,526.65811999 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.45552535 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $16,114.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

