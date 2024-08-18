SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

