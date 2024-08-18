SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SDY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. 182,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $136.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

