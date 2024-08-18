Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANY

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Insider Activity at Sphere 3D

Shares of ANY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 358,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at $626,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

