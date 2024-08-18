Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Update

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sprinklr by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM remained flat at $8.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

