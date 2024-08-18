StakeWise Staked ETH Price Up 0.3% This Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $101.95 million and $152,729.59 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,728.77 or 0.04537733 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 37,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,362 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 37,362.9228644. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,676.1198933 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $184,052.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

