Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $299,916.40 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rachel Ruggeri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

