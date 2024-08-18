Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $79.77 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $79.77 million and $9.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,596.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.00570063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00112695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00254540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00072044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,261,978 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

