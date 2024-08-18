Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target to $35.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.92. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 34.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.