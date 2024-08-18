StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

