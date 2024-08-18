StockNews.com Downgrades Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

NYSE HVT opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.