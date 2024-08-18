StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
