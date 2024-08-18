StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

SSY opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

