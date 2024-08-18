StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 1.2 %
SSY opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.