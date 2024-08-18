StockNews.com Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $113.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,367,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

