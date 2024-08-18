STP Price Reaches $0.0408 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, STP has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $79.18 million and $2.76 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STP

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04013806 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,793,853.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

