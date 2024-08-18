Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.30.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

