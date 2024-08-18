Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.30.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
