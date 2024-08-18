Sui (SUI) Price Tops $0.86

Sui (SUI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Sui coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $179.96 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.81699945 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $237,152,592.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.