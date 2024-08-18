Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,232,000 after buying an additional 99,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.94. 895,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.