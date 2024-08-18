Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 373 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FDX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.40. 1,318,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.