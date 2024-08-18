Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.44. 853,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

