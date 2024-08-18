Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of PayPal worth $163,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,125,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

