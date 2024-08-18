Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,051 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Ecolab worth $152,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 92.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.8% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 816,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,082. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

