Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $74,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,963. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.