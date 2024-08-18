Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cognex worth $61,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 844,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

