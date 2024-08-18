Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $196.24 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,260.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $196,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,484,000 after buying an additional 978,780 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after buying an additional 355,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 21,302,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

