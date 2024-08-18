Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $878.62 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123,662 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Costco Wholesale worth $878,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $10,010,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $870.59. 1,516,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.54. The company has a market capitalization of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

