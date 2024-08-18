Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $207,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

NYSE PH traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $583.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.04 and a 200 day moving average of $535.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $593.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

