Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $237,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

