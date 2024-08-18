Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 117,648 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $172,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,503. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

