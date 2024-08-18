Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,049 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $67,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $390,438,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,848 shares of company stock worth $24,683,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.24. 846,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,277. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $274.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.