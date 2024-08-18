Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,043 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.79% of Zebra Technologies worth $125,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.14. 276,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $300.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

