Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $58,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

